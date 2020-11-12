Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On November 11, 2020, Evolving Systems, Inc. (“Evolving Systems”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The full text of Evolving Systems’ press release, together with the related unaudited financial and operating highlights, is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

The attached press release contains both U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures are included in the attached press release. Evolving Systems’ management utilizes non-GAAP financial information to provide a useful measure of comparative operating performance of Evolving Systems. The non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental to and not a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The information contained in this Item 2.02 and in the Press Release furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The information contained in this Item 2.02 and in the Press Release furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission made by Evolving Systems whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Evolving Systems, Inc. is a provider of software solutions for service enablement, on-device activation and management of services for connected devices for network operators. The Company operates in two segments: license fees and services revenue, and customer support revenue. Its service activation solution, Tertio is used to activate voice, video and data services for wireless, wireline and cable network operators. Its Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card activation solution, Dynamic SIM Allocation is used to allocate and assign resources to Mobile Network Operators devices that rely on SIM cards. Its Mobile Data Enablement solution provides a data consumption and policy management solution for wireless carriers and Mobile Virtual Network Operators that monitor the usage and consumption of data services. Its Total Number Management product is an automated database solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers, as well as other communication identifiers.