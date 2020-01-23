SEC Filings STRATA SKIN SCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On January 23, 2020 the Company announced the new U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the Company’s XTRAC Momentum Excimer Laser System, Model AL10000 platform. The XTRAC excimer laser incorporates new features including increased power range, short-hair scalp tip and on-board database.

