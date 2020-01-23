GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Genius Brands International, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 genius_ex1001.htm WARRANT EXERCISE AGREEMENT Exhibit 10.1 WARRANT EXERCISE AGREEMENT This Warrant Exercise Agreement (this “Agreement”),…

About GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc. is a content and brand management company. The Company provides entertaining and enriching content and products with a purpose for toddlers to tweens. The Company produces original content and licenses the rights to that content to a range of partners. Its licensees include companies to which the audio-visual rights are licensed for exhibition in various formats, such as Pay Television, Free or Broadcast Television, video-on-demand (VOD), subscription on demand (SVOD) and digital video discs/compact discs (DVDs/CDs), and companies that develop and distribute products based on its content within different product categories, such as toys, electronics, publishing, home goods, stationary and gifts. The Company owns a portfolio of original children’s entertainment that is targeted at toddlers to teens, including Baby Genius, Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab and Stan Lee’s Mighty 7.