Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On July 8, 2020, the Registrant issued a press release. A copy of such press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company originates and invests primarily in private middle-market companies through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. It invests in various sectors, such as business services, energy, general industrial, government services, healthcare, software and specialty finance. Its investment advisor is Stellus Capital Management, LLC (Stellus Capital Management). Stellus Capital Management is responsible for analyzing investment opportunities, conducting research and performing due diligence on investments, negotiating and structuring the Company’s investments, originating prospective investments, and monitoring its investments and portfolio companies on an ongoing basis.