GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

As previously reported, effective as of June 9, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of GP Strategies Corporation (“GP Strategies” or the “Company”) appointed Adam H. Stedham to serve as the Company’s President and Interim Chief Executive Officer.

On July 1, 2020, the Board determined to make Mr. Stedham the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

For more information, see Mr. Stedham’s biographical information reported in the Company’s Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 29, 2020, which can be found at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70415/000007041520000073/a10-ka123119.htm.

Additionally, there are no family relationships, as defined in Item 401 of Regulation S-K, between Mr. Stedham and any of the Company’s executive officers or directors. There is no arrangement or understanding between Mr. Stedham and any other person to which Mr. Stedham was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. There are no transactions in which Mr. Stedham has an interest requiring disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

On July 8, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing Mr. Stedham’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

