STEIN MART, INC. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

ITEM 7.01 REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE.

As previously disclosed, on August 12, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc., (the “Company”), filed a voluntary petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida – Jacksonville Division seeking relief under the provisions of Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (the “Bankruptcy Code”). The Company’s case has been assigned the following case number, Case No. 3:20-bk-2387, by the Bankruptcy Court.

On September 21, 2020, the Company filed its monthly operating report for the period from August 12, 2020 through August 29, 2020 (the “Monthly Operating Report”) with the Bankruptcy Court. The Monthly Operating Report can be viewed and printed free of charge at https://cases.stretto.com/SteinMart.

The Bankruptcy will likely result in holders of the Company’s common stock receiving no value for their shares. Accordingly, trading in these securities is highly speculative and poses substantial risks. Trading prices for the Company’s common stock may bear little or no relationship to the actual recovery, if any, by holders thereof in the Bankruptcy.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Financial Operating Data

The Company cautions investors and potential investors not to place undue reliance upon the information contained in the Monthly Operating Report, which was not prepared for the purpose of providing the basis for an investment decision relating to any of the securities of the Company. The Monthly Operating Report is limited in scope, covers a limited time period and has been prepared solely for the purpose of complying with the monthly reporting requirements of the Bankruptcy Court. The Monthly Operating Report was not audited or reviewed by independent accountants, was not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States, is in a format prescribed by applicable bankruptcy laws, and is subject to future adjustment and reconciliation. There can be no assurance that, from the perspective of an investor or potential investor in the Company’s securities, the Monthly Operating Report is complete. The Monthly Operating Report also contains information for periods that are shorter or otherwise different from those required in the Company’s reports to the Exchange Act, and such information might not be indicative of the Company’s financial condition or operating results for the period that would be reflected in the Company’s financial statements or in its reports to the Exchange Act. Results set forth in the Monthly Operating Report should not be viewed as indicative of future results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Form 8-K contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The matters discussed herein include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to the future operating performance of the Company and its asset utilization. Investors are cautioned that any such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward looking statements as a result of various factors.

The Bankruptcy will likely result in holders of our liabilities and/or securities receiving no value for their interests. Because of such possibilities, the value of these liabilities and/or securities is highly speculative and will pose substantial risks. Trading prices for the Company’s common stock may bear little or no relationship to the actual recovery, if any, by holders thereof in the Bankruptcy Case. Accordingly, the Company urges extreme caution with respect to existing and future investments in its common stock. Caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which represent our view only as of the date hereof, and which we assume no obligation to update.

Court filings and other documents related to the Bankruptcy process are available at https://cases.stretto.com/SteinMart.