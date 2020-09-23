George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01

On September 18, 2020, the Registrant issued a press release announcing the declaration of a cash dividend on the common stock of the Registrant. The entire text of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

(d) Exhibits:

99.1 George Risk Industries, Inc. Press Release, dated September 18, 2020.



GEORGE RISK INDUSTRIES, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 COMPANY PRESS RELEASE GEORGE RISK INDUSTRIES,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA)

George Risk Industries, Inc. (GRI) is a diversified manufacturer of electronic components, encompassing the security industry’s variety of door and window contact switches, environmental products, proximity switches and custom keyboards. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats and water sensors, among others. Its segments include Security alarm products and Other products. The security products division comprises products, which are sold across the world through distributors that in turn sell the products to security installation companies. These products are used for residential, commercial, industrial and government installations. GRI owns and operates its main manufacturing plant and offices in Kimball, Nebraska with a satellite plant approximately 40 miles away in Gering, Nebraska.