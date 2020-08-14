SEC Filings STEIN MART, INC. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing By ME Staff 8-k -

ITEM 3.01 NOTICE OF DELISTING OR FAILURE TO SATISFY A CONTINUED LISTING RULE OR STANDARD; TRANSFER OF LISTING.

On August 13, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc. (the “Company”) received notice from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Nasdaq staff has determined that the Company’s common stock will be delisted from the Nasdaq. The Nasdaq staff reached its decision under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5101, 5110(b), and IM-5101-1 following the Company’s announcement that it filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida – Jacksonville Division on August 12, 2020.

As previously disclosed, on July 20, 2020, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications staff of Nasdaq notifying the Company that it was no longer in compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Further, as of July 17, 2020, the Company did not meet the alternative compliance standards relating to the market value of listed securities or net income from continuing operations. Additionally, as previously reported, Nasdaq previously notified the Company that it did not meet the $1.00 minimum bid price for the last 30 consecutive business days as required by Rule 5450(a)(1).

The Company does not plan to appeal the Nasdaq staff’s determination to delist the Company’s common stock. Accordingly, trading of the Company’s common stock will be suspended at the opening of business on August 24, 2020, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which will remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on Nasdaq. After the Company’s common stock is delisted by Nasdaq, it may trade on the OTC Bulletin Board (“OTC BB”) or the Pink OTC Markets, Inc. (the “Pink Sheets”), but only if a market maker applies to quote the Company’s common stock. There is no assurance that any market maker will decide to quote the Company’s common stock immediately following delisting by Nasdaq, or at all, and thus there is no assurance that the Company’s common stock will be eligible to trade on the OTC BB or the Pink Sheets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Form 8-K contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The matters discussed herein include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to the future operating performance of the Company and its asset utilization. Investors are cautioned that any such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward looking statements as a result of various factors.

The Bankruptcy will likely result in holders of our liabilities and/or securities receiving no value for their interests. Because of such possibilities, the value of these liabilities and/or securities is highly speculative and will pose substantial risks. Trading prices for the Company’s common stock may bear little or no relationship to the actual recovery, if any, by holders thereof in the Bankruptcy Case. There is also no assurance that any market maker will decide to quote the Company’s common stock immediately following delisting by Nasdaq, or at all, and thus there is no assurance that the Company’s common stock will be eligible to trade on the OTC BB or the Pink Sheets. Accordingly, the Company urges extreme caution with respect to existing and future investments in its common stock. Caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which represent our view only as of the date hereof, and which we assume no obligation to update.

Court filings and other documents related to the Bankruptcy process are available at https://cases.stretto.com/SteinMart.