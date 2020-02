On August 27, 2019, the Company informed EY, its then-current independent registered public accounting firm, of the decision by the Company’s Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to engage PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (“PwC”) as the Company\’s independent registered public accounting firm to audit the Company’s financial statements for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. EY continued to serve as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm through the completion of the audit of the Company’s financial statements for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the “2019 Fiscal Year”) and the filing of the Company’s Form 10-K regarding the 2019 Fiscal Year. The Company filed its Form 10-K for the 2019 Fiscal Year on February 27, 2020, which thereby effectively terminated EY’s engagement as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

The audit reports of EY on the consolidated financial statements of the Company for each of the two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

During the Company\’s two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019 and during the subsequent interim period from January 1, 2020 through February 28, 2020: (i) there were no disagreements with EY on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedures that, if not resolved to EY\’s satisfaction, would have caused EY to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement in connection with its reports; and (ii) there were no “reportable events” as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

The Company has provided a copy of this Form 8-K/A to EY and has requested that EY furnish it with a letter addressed to the SEC stating whether it agrees with the statements made in this Item 4.01(a). A copy of such letter, dated February 28, 2020, is filed as Exhibit 16.2 to this Form 8-K/A.