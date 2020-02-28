iCAD, INC. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On February 27, 2020, iCAD, Inc. (the “ Company ”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished to Item 2.02, is not to be considered filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and shall not be incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s previous or future filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

(d) Exhibits