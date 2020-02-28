iCAD, INC. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02.
On February 27, 2020, iCAD, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished to Item 2.02, is not to be considered filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and shall not be incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s previous or future filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.
(d) Exhibits
|99.l
|
|Press Release dated February 27, 2020
ICAD INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d871937dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 iCAD REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS Strong Q4 2019 revenue growth of 35% driven by a 39% increase in revenue from iCAD’s AI Cancer Detection segment Conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET NASHUA,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About iCAD, INC. (NASDAQ:ICAD)
iCAD, Inc. is a provider of advanced image analysis, workflow solutions and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer. The Company provides image analysis and clinical decision support solutions for mammography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Computed Tomography imaging. It operates in two segments: Cancer Detection (Detection) and Cancer Therapy (Therapy). The Detection segment consists of its advanced image analysis and workflow products, and the Therapy segment consists of its radiation therapy products. The Company sells its products through its direct sales organization, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors and resellers. It develops and markets computer-aided detection (CAD) solutions for digital and film-based mammography systems. Its Axxent SPX Controller includes an optimized skin treatment arm customized for compatibility in confined patient treatment rooms in physician office-based facilities.
