STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:STAF) Files An 8-K Shareholder Director Nominations

Item 5.08

The Company is announcing today that the Board has determined to postpone the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was originally scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m. New York time on May 18, 2021, until 10:00 a.m. New York time on June 15, 2021 (defined above as the “New Meeting Date”).



About STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. operates in the staffing sector. The Company is engaged in the execution of a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its targeted consolidation model is focused on the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and information technology (IT) staffing space.