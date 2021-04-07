Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.02 – Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement



About Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Story continues below

Sono-Tek Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing nozzles. The Company utilizes its technology, ultrasonic spray coating, to provide customized coating solutions to a range of manufacturing companies, enabling to develop new products. The Company operates through two segments: ultrasonic spray coating systems, which is in the business of developing, manufacturing, selling, installing and servicing ultrasonic spray coating equipment, and real estate operations, which is in the business of owning and operating the Sono-Tek Industrial Park. The Company offers its products to a range of markets, including electronics, advanced energy (solar and fuel cells), medical device, glass, textiles and foods. The Company serves electronics industry in approximately two sectors, printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing and semiconductor manufacturing. It offers products, such as SonoFlux 2000F, SelectaFlux, MediCoat I, Medicoat II and WideTrack.