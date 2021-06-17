STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:STAF) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

As previously disclosed, on June 3, 2020, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”) received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it was no longer in compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). As previously disclosed, a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) was held on January 21, 2021, and the Company was granted an extension to regain compliance until February 28, 2021, which was subsequently further extended to May 31, 2021.

On June 11, 2021, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq notifying the Company that the Panel had determined to delist the shares of the Company from Nasdaq and that trading in those shares would be suspended effective at the open of business on June 15, 2021. However, due to a procedural issue, the Panel determined not to implement the decision and afforded the Company an opportunity to make an additional submission for the Panel’s consideration. The Company has made the submission and is now awaiting the Panel’s final listing determination, which could be issued at any time. The Company will make a further announcement promptly following receipt of the forthcoming Panel decision.



