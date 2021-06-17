IRONSTONE GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:IRNS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On March 25, 2021, the Board of Directors of Ironstone Group, Inc., made the following appointments:

William Mayer as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Harold Bradley as Board of Directors member

Michael Huyghue as Board of Directors member

Eugene Yates as CFO

Further, on March 25, 2021, the Board of Directors of Ironstone Group, Inc. affirmed the following:

William Hambrecht, CEO and Board of Directors member

George Hambrecht, Board of Directors member

About IRONSTONE GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:IRNS)

Ironstone Group, Inc. is reviewing options and new business opportunities. As of December 31, 2014, the Company had no operations. The Company has not generated any revenue. The Company’s subsidiaries include AcadiEnergy, Inc., Belt Perry Associates, Inc., DeMoss Corporation, and TaxNet, Inc.