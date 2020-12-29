SPYR, INC. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.



About SPYR, INC. (OTCMKTS:SPYR)

Story continues below

SPYR, Inc., formerly Eat At Joe’s, Ltd., acts as a holding company. The Company is focused on developing a portfolio of subsidiaries, which is not limited by any particular industry or business. It operates in two segments: Digital Media and Restaurant. The Digital Media segment includes developing, publishing, co-publishing and marketing mobile games and applications. The Restaurant segment includes owning and operating an American Diner theme restaurant called Eat at Joe’s. Through its subsidiary, SPYR APPS, LLC (SPYR APPS), it operates a mobile games business. SPYR APPS is focused on the development and publication of its own mobile games, as well as the publication of games developed by third-party developers. It has developed and published games, which are available in the Apple app store and Google play store. It has also entered into approximately two co-publishing agreements for two additional games. Through E.A.J.: PHL Airport, Inc., it owns and operates a theme restaurant.