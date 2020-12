Medley Capital Corporation (the “Company”) today filed a Certificate of Amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to effect a change of the Company’s name from Medley Capital Corporation to PhenixFIN Corporation, effective January 1, 2021 (the “Name Change”), following approval by the Board of Directors of the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company also approved an Amendment to the Bylaws of the Company to reflect the Name Change.

The Name Change does not affect the rights of the Company’s stockholders.

