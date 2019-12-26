SPRING BANK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:SBPH) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On December 26, 2019, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that it has stopped dosing and enrolling patients in its Phase 2b CATALYST trials and its other inarigivir studies for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV). The decision to stop the dosing of inarigivir 400mg in these trials was due to clinical findings observed in the CATALYST 2 trial of virally-suppressed chronic HBV patients. Laboratory findings revealed that three subjects participating in this trial showed evidence of hepatocellular dysfunction and an elevation of alanine transaminase (ALT) potentially consistent with liver injury rather than immune flares. The Company is investigating and analyzing the data to gain a better understanding of the findings and potential causes thereof and is further evaluating safety data across the almost 100 patients who have received inarigivir at this dose.

