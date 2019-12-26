Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

About Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is focused on investing in or lending to privately and small-capitalization public companies and making managerial assistance available to such companies. The Company’s objective is to obtain returns from investments in securities and other investment opportunities available to business development companies. The Company intends to invest capital in portfolio companies for purposes of financing acquisitions, recapitalizations, buyouts, organic growth and working capital. The Company plans to identify investments through multiple sources, including private equity sponsors, investment bankers, brokers, and owners and operators of businesses. The Company plans to invest in private companies, small-capital public stocks, notes and other forms of debt, investment contracts and other investments commonly referred to as securities.