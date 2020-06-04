SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP (NYSE:SRLP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 4, 2020, Sprague Resources LP, a Delaware limited partnership (the “Partnership”) issued a press release announcing that Sprague Resources Holdings LLC (“Sprague Holdings”), the owner of the Partnership’s general partner, has withdrawn its previously announced non-binding proposal to acquire all of the outstanding common units of the Partnership not already owned by Sprague Holdings or its affiliates.

A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and incorporated into this Item 7.01 by reference.

The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K (including the Exhibit 99.1) is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. Additionally, the information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press release, dated June 4, 2020



Sprague Resources LP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2021777d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Sprague Resources Announces Withdrawal of Proposal to Acquire All of its Outstanding Common Units June 4,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas, and provides storage and handling services for a range of materials. The Company operates through four segments: refined products, natural gas, materials handling and other operations. Its refined products segment purchases a range of refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, asphalt, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline from refining companies, trading organizations and producers, and sells them to its customers. Its natural gas segment purchases, sells and distributes natural gas to commercial and industrial customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States. Its materials handling segment offloads, stores and prepares for delivery a range of customer-owned products, including asphalt, clay slurry, salt and gypsum. The Company’s other operations segment includes sale of coal and commercial trucking activity.