SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:EYES) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01

Letter from Nasdaq dated June 1, 2020

On June 1, 2020, The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notified Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (the “Company”) that following the resignation of William J. Link, effective May 31, 2020, the Company is non-compliant with Nasdaq’s independent director and audit committee requirements as set forth in Listing Rule 5605 (the “Listing Rules”) due to more than one vacancy on its board and audit committee. Nasdaq had previously notified the Company on April 15, 2020 that due to the appointment of Matt Pfeffer as Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Company, the Company no longer complied with the Listing Rules and that consistent with Listing Rules 5605(b)(1)(A) and 5605(c)(4) the Company was provided with a cure period in which to regain compliance. As a result, Nasdaq indicated that the Company is no longer eligible for the cure period and must submit a plan of compliance no later than July 16, 2020, which is 45 days after the notification date. If the plan is accepted, the Company can be granted an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the notification date to evidence compliance. If the plan is not accepted, the Company may appeal before a Nasdaq Hearing Panel.

Letter from Nasdaq dated June 2, 2020

On June 2, 2020, Nasdaq further notified the Company that as a result of Dr. Link’s resignation from the Company’s board and all committees thereof, effective May 31, 2020, the Company no longer complies with Nasdaq’s compensation committee requirements set forth in Listing Rule 5605.

However, consistent with Listing Rule 5605(d)(2) Nasdaq will provide the Company a cure period in order to regain compliance as follows:

The Company must submit to Nasdaq documentation, including biographies of any new directors, evidencing compliance with the rules no later than as described above. If the Company does not regain compliance by the dates set forth above, Nasdaq will provide written notification to the Company that its securities will be delisted, at which time the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a Nasdaq Hearing Panel.

A list of all non-compliant Nasdaq companies and the reason(s) for such non-compliance is posted on Nasdaq’s website at listingcenter.nasdaq.com. The Company will be included in this list commencing five business days from the notification date. The Company intends to regain compliance with the independent director and compensation committee requirements under the Listing Rules, however no assurance can be given that the Company will be able to regain compliance.

