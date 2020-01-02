SEC Filings SPOK HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On January 2, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Spok Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) announced the appointment of Mr. Michael W. Wallace, age 51, as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Wallace also will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Information regarding Mr. Wallace\’s business experience, qualifications and other biographical data, including his experience over the past five years, is incorporated by reference to the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement related to the Company\’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2019 Proxy”), filed on Schedule 14A with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25, 2019.

In connection with Mr. Wallace\’s appointment as Chief Operating Officer, the Compensation Committee of the Board approved the following adjustments to Mr. Wallace’s compensation, effective January 2, 2020:

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 2, 2020 the Company issued a press release announcing the appointment of Michael W. Wallace as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

