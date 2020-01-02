POLAR POWER, INC. (NASDAQ:POLA) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07

On December 30, 2019, Polar Power, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders (i) elected each of the persons listed below as a director for a one-year term, and (ii) ratified the appointment of Weinberg & Company, P.A. as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. The matters voted on at the Annual Meeting and the votes cast with respect to each such matter are set forth below.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors

8,374,803 18,496 —



Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply markets. The Company’s systems provide energy to service applications that do not have access to the utility grid (such as off-grid applications) or have critical power needs and cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure (such as back-up power applications). Its product offerings include DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems and DC solar hybrid power systems. It is focused on the global telecommunications tower market, which is undergoing a transition from alternating current (AC) power systems to DC power systems across the globe. Its technologies include Permanent Magnet Homopolar Hybrid (PMHH) and Supra Controller Technology. It manufactures and assembles its DC power systems at its facility located in Gardena, California.