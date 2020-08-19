SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(c) Appointment of Fay DeVriese as Chief Financial Officer(\” CFO \”)

On August 19, 2020, SGRP issued a Press Release (the \” Release \”) announcing the appointment and election of Fay DeVriese as SGRP\’s new Chief Financial Officer (the \” CFO \”).

Ms. DeVriese is expected to commence her role with SGRP on August 31, 2020. Ms. DeVriese joins SGRP with more than 25 years of global experience in corporate and business accounting and finance. Most recently, she served as Chief Financial Officer at Letica Corporation and has served in financial leadership roles at DSM Engineering Plastics, Eaton Corporation, Continental Automotive Systems and Motorola. Ms. DeVriese is a certified public accountant, licensed in the State of New York. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the State University of New York.

Ms. DeVriese will be both an Executive and an Officer (as defined in SGRP\’s By-Laws) and will report directly to SGRP\’s President and Chief Executive Officer and will report to Kori Belzer, SGRP\’s Chief Operating Officer, and to SGRP\’s Board of Directors, until SGRP fills the President and Chief Executive Officer role. to her offer letter, dated as of August 4, 2020, Ms. DeVriese will receive a salary of $275,000.00 per year, be eligible to participate in the SGRP bonus plans in 2021 and forward, with a performance bonus plan of up to 50% of her annual salary, and be granted options to purchase 200,000 SGRP shares exercisable at fair market value and vesting at 25% per year. She will be entitled to participate in the Corporation\’s 401(k), medical, dental, and life insurance plans, and generally will have vacation, holiday and sick time in accordance with the Corporation\’s personnel policies.

Ms. DeVriese also will receive severance protection under SGRP\’s Executive Officer Severance Agreement dated as of August 4, 2020 (the \” Severance Agreement \”). The Severance Agreement provides that Ms. DeVriese will receive a lump sum severance payment if, within the period commencing on August 4, 2020 and continuing for so long as the Severance Agreement remains in effect, Ms. DeVriese either resigns for Good Reason (such as an adverse change in duties or compensation) or is terminated other than in a Termination For Cause (as such terms are defined in the Severance Agreement). The lump sum severance payment is equal to the product of Ms. DeVriese’s daily compensation times 183 days.

SGRP\’s current Corporate Controller, Clint Morrow, was appointed by the Board to serve as SGRP\’s InterimCFO, effective from the close of business on August 7, 2020, until the appointment of Fay DeVriese as SGRP\’s CFO becomes effective on August 31, 2020, as approved by the Board. For serving as interim CFO, Mr. Morrow salary will be temporarily increased to $206,000 annually from August 7, 2020, to August 31, 2020, as approved by the Board. Mr. Morrow has served as Corporate Controller of SGRP since July, 2016.

The foregoing description of the Severance Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Severance Agreement, which is filed as an Exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

(e) Entry into Consulting Agreement with Mr. James R. Segreto

Effective as of August 8, 2020, James R. Segreto, the Company’s former CFO (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer), Treasurer and Secretary, and the Company entered into a Consulting Agreement and Mutual Release and Waiver of All Claims (the \” Consulting Agreement \”) to which Mr. Segreto will perform ongoing consulting services for the Company and will assist through the transition to Ms. DeVriese as CFO. to the Consulting Agreement, Mr. Segreto will provide up to 18.75 hours of consulting services per week to SGRP. Mr. Segreto will receive an hourly fee of $175.00 for his services during the term of the Consulting Agreement. Mr. Segreto will continue to be reimbursed for the expenses of his current Medicare and supplemental insurance coverages at the rate of $1,305.00 per month until the end of the Consulting Agreement’s term. He will also receive Continuing Payments, which include payment of Mr. Segreto’s accrued vacation and unpaid 2019 Deferred Bonus (as such terms are defined in the Consulting Agreement). The term of the Consulting Agreement runs through December 31, 2020, but can be extended by mutual agreement. The Consulting Agreement includes mutual releases,

The foregoing description of the Consulting Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Consulting Agreement, which is filed as an Exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

The Corporation also announced in the Release that Arthur H. Baer has been appointed to Chairman of the Board of Directors of SGRP and that Igor Novgorodtsev has been appointed as Vice Chairman. Mr. Baer also is the Chairman of SGRP\’s Audit Committee, and Mr. Novgorodtsev also is the Chairman of SGRP\’s Compensation Committee.

Mr. Baer joined the board on September 3, 2019, as an independent board member. Prior to his retirement, he most recently served as President of the $4 billion Europe/Middle East/ Africa operations for Arrow Electronics. He was also director and Audit Committee Chair for Seneca Foods, Inc., for 20 years, Dean of the College of Business and Administration at Drexel University, and Town Mayor and County Executive in Columbia County New York.

Mr. Novgorodtsev was appointed as an independent board member on May 28, 2020. He is the CEO and founder of FlashAlert, low-latency market news service, and Managing Director of Lares Capital LLC, an investment fund. He brings to the board extensive knowledge and experience in international finance, capital markets and technology.

