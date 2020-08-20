ONCBIOMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:OBMP) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01(a) below; and (ii) the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements as of and for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 and for the year ended December 31, 2019, referred to in Item 9.01(b) below. Except for the foregoing, this Amendment does not modify or update any other disclosure contained in the Prior 8-K. Such financial information was excluded from the Prior 8-K in reliance on the instructions to such items.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(a) Financial Statements of Business Acquired

The audited financial statements of Avant as of and for the years ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, and the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2020 and for the three and six month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, are filed herewith as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference.

(b) Pro Forma Financial Information.

The unaudited pro forma condensed financial statements of the Company and Avant as of and for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 and for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed herewith and attached hereto as Exhibit 99.3, are incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits

Below is a list of exhibits included with this Current Report on Form 8-K.

99.1 Audited financial statements of Avant Diagnostics, Inc. as of and for the years ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. 99.2 Unaudited condensed financial statements of Avant Diagnostics, Inc. as of March 31, 2020 and for the three and six month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 99.3 Unaudited pro forma condensed financial statements of OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Avant Diagnostics, Inc. as of and for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 and for the year ended December 31, 2019.



OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Avant Diagnostics,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About ONCBIOMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:OBMP)

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Quint Media Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company specializes in various cancer therapies. The Company focuses on developing breast and prostate cancer therapeutic vaccines, and a process for the growth of cancer cells and targeted chemotherapies. The Company’s vaccine technology is designed to stimulate the immune system to selectively attack cancer cells without harm to the patient. The Company’s product portfolio consists of approximately three target therapies and a vaccine platform that allows creation of a therapeutic vaccine for various solid tumor cancer. The Company’s lead product, ProscaVax is indicated for prostate cancer. The Company focuses on planning Phase II clinical trials of ProscaVax. The Company is also focused on development of its other technologies, such as the paclitaxel-albumin conjugate. It also has a portfolio of targeted therapies, some of which are biosimilars to drugs, including paclitaxel (Abraxane).