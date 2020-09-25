Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On September 24, 2020, Solitron Devices, Inc. (“Solitron” or the “Company”) issued a press release announcing preliminary revenue and bookings for the first and second quarters of fiscal year 2021 and updated expectations for fiscal 2021. A copy of the press release is furnished hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Solitron Devices, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The Company manufactures a range of bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors (Power MOSFETS), field effect transistors and other related products. Other products, such as Joint Army/Navy (JAN) transistors, diodes and Standard Military Drawings (SMD) voltage regulators, are sold as standard or catalog items. Its semiconductor products are classified as active electronic components, which include bipolar transistors and MOS transistors. Its semiconductor products are used as components of military, commercial and aerospace electronic equipment, such as ground and airborne radar systems, power distribution systems, missiles, missile control systems and spacecraft. Its products are also used on the space shuttle.