SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 8, 2021, Solar Senior Capital Ltd. issued a press release, the text of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information disclosed under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press release dated January 8, 2021

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Exhibit

About SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) is a management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in senior loans, including first lien and second lien debt instruments. It also invests in debt of public companies that are thinly traded. It invests in senior loans made to private, leveraged middle-market companies with approximately $20 million to $100 million of earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Its investment portfolio totals approximately $306.5 million and its net asset value is over $188.3 million. It invests in various industries, such as healthcare facilities, healthcare services, automobiles, healthcare technology, hotels, restaurants and leisure, building products, industrial conglomerates and chemicals. Its portfolio consists of debt and equity investments in over 45 portfolio companies. SUNS is managed by Solar Capital Partners, LLC.