Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

About Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc. is a bioscience company focusing on delivering and applying technology capabilities to produce products and services. The Company’s segments include Enzo Clinical Labs, Enzo Life Sciences and Enzo Therapeutics. Enzo Clinical Labs is a clinical reference laboratory providing a range of clinical services to physicians, medical centers, other clinical labs and pharmaceutical companies. It offers a menu of molecular and other clinical laboratory tests or procedures. Enzo Life Sciences manufactures, develops and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development and bioscience research customers. Enzo Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical venture that develops multiple approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic and metabolic diseases. Its products in the development pipeline include a range of assays for detection of various women’s health infectious agents, as well as for use in the identification of pathogens for other markets.