Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01. OTHER EVENTS

Podcasts

June 5th (Saturday @ 2:00PM Pacific / 5:00PM Eastern) – MjLink.com, Inc. will provide an information update @ https://SocialNetwork.ai/podcast

June 9th (Wednesday @ 2:00PM Pacific / 5:00PM Eastern) – WEnRV.com and HuntPost.com, Inc. will provide an information update @ https://SocialNetwork.ai/podcast

June 16th (Wednesday @ 2:00PM Pacific / 5:00PM Eastern) – Social Life Network, Inc. will provide a 1 hour shareholder update, that includes a fireside chat with executives and advisors from their TBI Licensees @ https://SocialNetwork.ai/podcast

New Shareholder Portal

Beginning June 15th, 2021, we will be officially launching a new shareholder portal @ https://www.WDLF.net that will be a recognized social networking hub for the distribution of important information to shareholders. In advance of its official launch on June 15th, the private IR network is now available for shareholders to request an invitation to join, by going to https://www.wdlf.net/shareholder-invitation-request

Upcoming OTCQB Listing and Internal Valuation Video

In a May 28th, 2021 podcast, management announced they will be providing an update on the proposed up listing from the OTC Pink to the OTCQB as soon as the business week of June 1st, as well as the release of an internal valuation video that explains the private valuation method, and the valuations, of their ten technology incubator licensees. This information will be provided through an 8-K filing that management aims to be filed on or before June 4th, 2021.



About Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF)

Social Life Network, Inc. is a technology company. The Company has a network of Websites and applications built on social network platforms. The Company allows business professionals to search, find, share and connect with other business professionals, consumers and their own customers, through a combination use of its free memberships and recurring monthly paid premium subscriptions. It provides industry professionals with go-to social networks and integrated digital marketing tools.