SMARTFINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

SMARTFINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On April 23, 2020, the board of directors of SmartFinancial, Inc. (“SmartFinancial”) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of SmartFinancial common stock (the “Dividend”) payable on May 25, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2020. On April 24, 2020, SmartFinancial issued a press release announcing the Dividend. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) EXHIBITS

99.1 Press Release issued by Smartfinancial, Inc., dated April 24, 2020