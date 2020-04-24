vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On April 24, 2020, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement (the “Sales Agreement”) with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (“Cantor Fitzgerald”), to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, through or to Cantor Fitzgerald, as sales agent or principal, shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share, having an aggregate offering price of up to $13.0 million (the “ATM Offering”).

The Company is not obligated to sell any shares under the Sales Agreement. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Sales Agreement, Cantor Fitzgerald will use commercially reasonable efforts, consistent with its normal trading and sales practices, applicable state and federal law, rules and regulations and the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market, to sell shares from time to time based upon the Company’s instructions, including any price, time or size limits specified by the Company. Under the Sales Agreement, Cantor Fitzgerald may sell shares by any method deemed to be an “at the market offering” as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company will pay Cantor Fitzgerald a commission of up to 3.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds from each sale of shares, reimburse legal fees and disbursements up to $50,000 and provide Cantor Fitzgerald with customary indemnification and contribution rights. The Sales Agreement may be terminated by Cantor Fitzgerald or the Company upon notice to the other party as provided in the Sales Agreement, or by Cantor Fitzgerald at any time in certain circumstances, including the occurrence of a material and adverse change in the Company’s business or financial condition that makes it impractical or inadvisable to market the shares or to enforce contracts for the sale of the shares.

The issuance and sale, if any, of the Shares by the Company under the Agreement will be made to the Company’s effective registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration Statement No. 333-223269) (the “Registration Statement”), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 27, 2018 and declared effective on March 19, 2018. The offering is described in the Company’s Prospectus dated March 19, 2018, as supplemented by a Prospectus Supplement dated April 24, 2020, as filed with the SEC on April 24, 2020.

The foregoing description of the Sales Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Sales Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. The legal opinion of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP relating to the validity of the shares of Class A common stock being offered to the Sales Agreement is filed as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any shares under the Sales Agreement nor shall there be any sale of such shares in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. Exhibit

EX-1.1 2 vtvt-ex11_29.htm EX-1.1 vtvt-ex11_29.htm Exhibit 1.1 VTV THERAPEUTICS INC. Shares of Common Stock (par value $0.01 per share) Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement April 24,…

About vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts (RAGE), for which it has commenced patient enrollment in a Phase III clinical trial. Its type II diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator (GKA), for which it has completed enrollment in its Phase IIb clinical trial, and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1r), for which it began enrollment in a Phase II clinical trial. It has over three additional programs in various stages of clinical development for the prevention of muscle weakness and the treatment of inflammatory disorders.