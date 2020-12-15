SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA, LTD. (NASDAQ:SINO) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

As previously disclosed on Form 8-K, on October 19, 2020, Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (the “Company”) received from the Nasdaq OMX Group (“Nasdaq”) a letter (the “Nasdaq Letter”) notifying the Company that it no longer complied with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) due to the Company’s failure to maintain a minimum of $2.5 million in stockholders’ equity (or meet the alternatives of market value of listed securities of $35 million or $500,000 in net income from continuing operations).

The Company believes that, after taking into account the previously disclosed (i) private placement of Series A Preferred Stock and Warrants with net proceeds of $1.43 million as further detailed in a Form 8-K on November 10, 2020; and (ii) registered direct offering and concurrent private placement with certain accredited investors to purchase a total of $4,836,000 of its common stock and warrants which was closed on December 11, 2020, and based on pro forma financial data available to the Company, the Company’s stockholders’ equity as of September 30, 2020 would have been approximately $5.7 million on a pro forma basis, which meets the minimum of $2.5 million in stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the Company’s belief that its stockholders’ equity following consummation of the transactions described exceeded $2.5 million. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. While the Company believes its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, these plans, intentions or expectations may not be achieved. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to the Company’s periodic and other filings with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.



About SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA, LTD. (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. is a non-asset-based global shipping and freight logistic integrated solution provider. The Company provides solutions and value added services to its customers in the shipping and freight logistic chain sector. The Company’s segments include Shipping Agency and Ship Management Services; Shipping & Chartering Services, and Inland Transportation Management Services. The Company conducts its business primarily through its subsidiaries in China (including Hong Kong), Australia, Canada, and the United States (New York and Los Angeles). The Company provides its shipping agency services in the People’s Republic of China through Sino-Global Shipping Agency Ltd. (Sino-China), which holds the licenses and permits to operate local shipping agency services in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s inland transportation management services are operated by its subsidiaries in China (including Hong Kong) and the United States.