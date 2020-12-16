PARKS! AMERICA, INC. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition



Parks! America, Inc. is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. As of October 2, 2016, the Company, through its subsidiaries, owned and operated two regional theme parks. The Company’s subsidiaries are Wild Animal Safari, Inc., a Georgia corporation (Wild Animal-Georgia) and Wild Animal, Inc., a Missouri corporation (Wild Animal – Missouri). Wild Animal-Georgia owns and operates the Wild Animal Safari theme park in Pine Mountain, Georgia (the Georgia Park). Wild Animal-Missouri owns and operates the Wild Animal Safari theme park located in Strafford, Missouri (the Missouri Park). The Company’s segments are Georgia Park and Missouri Park. The Company focuses on building a family of theme parks primarily through acquisitions of small, local and regional, privately owned existing parks and to develop a series of compatible, themed attractions.