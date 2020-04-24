Singlepoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Deﬁnitive Agreement.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On April 21, 2020 Singlepoint Inc. (the “Company”) entered an Equity Financing Agreement (the “Equity Financing Agreement”) and Registration Rights Agreement (the “Registration Rights Agreement”) with GHS Investments LLC (“GHS”). to the Equity Financing Agreement GHS agreed to purchase up to Seven Million Dollars ($7,000,000) in shares of the Company’s common stock, from time to time over the course of twenty four (24) months after effectiveness of a registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) of the underlying shares of Common Stock (the “Contract Period”).

The Equity Financing Agreement grants the Company the right, from time to time at its sole discretion (subject to certain conditions) during the Contract Period, to direct GHS to purchase shares of Common Stock on any business day (a “Put”), provided that at least ten trading days has passed since the most recent Put. The purchase price of the shares of Common Stock contained in a Put shall be eighty percent (80%) percent of the lowest volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company’s Common Stock for ten (10) consecutive trading days preceding the Put. No Put will be made in an amount less than twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000) or greater than five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000). In no event is the Company entitled to make a Put or is Investor be entitled to purchase that number of shares of Common Stock of the Company, which when added to the sum of the number of shares of Common Stock beneficially owned (as such term is defined under Section 13(d) and Rule 13d-3 of the 1934 Act), by GHS, would exceed 4.99% of the number of shares of Common Stock outstanding on such date, as determined in accordance with Rule 13d-1(j) of the 1934 Act.

The Equity Financing Agreement shall terminate upon any of the following events: when GHS has purchased an aggregate of Seven Million Dollars ($7,000,000) in the Common Stock of the Company to the Equity Financing Agreement; on the Date that is twenty-four (24) calendar months from the date the Registration Statement is declared “Effective”; at such time that the Registration Statement is no longer in effect; by the Company at any time, after ninety (90) calendar days notice following the closing of any Put; or upon thirty (30) calendar days after written notice by the Company if no Put Notices have been delivered. Actual sales of shares of Common Stock to the Investor under the Equity Financing Agreement will depend on a variety of factors to be determined by the Company from time to time, including, among others, market conditions, the trading price of the Common Stock and determinations by the Company as to the appropriate sources of funding for the Company and its operations. The net proceeds under the Equity Financing Agreement to the Company will depend on the frequency and prices at which the Company sells shares of its stock to GHS.

The Registration Rights Agreement provides that the Company shall (i) use its best efforts to file with the Commission the Registration Statement within 30 days of the date of the Registration Rights Agreement; and (ii) have the Registration Statement declared effective by the Commission within 30 days after the date the Registration Statement is filed with the Commission, but in no event more than 90 days after the Registration Statement is filed.

About Singlepoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING)

Singlepoint, Inc. (SinglePoint) is a mobile technology company. The Company is focusing on mobile payments, mobile giving and mobile bidding. The Company operates a mobile commerce and communications platform designed to serve the needs of the non-profit community, as well as vendors that want to accept mobile credit card payments. Singlepoint’s short message service (SMS) services allows its clients to conduct business transactions, accept donations and engage in targeted communication campaigns with their customers/donors on a national and international scale. The Company offers mobile marketing solutions, including a mobile credit card gateway, mobile donations, SMS text messaging services and Text2Bid. The Company supplies merchants with credit card transactions through mobile devices through SMS. The business provides customers with marketing tools specializing in mobile commerce and mobile donations.