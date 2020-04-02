SEC Filings Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01 On March 31, 2020, Simulations Plus, Inc., a California corporation (the “Company”) entered into a Share Purchase and Contribution Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with the owners of Lixoft, a French société par actions simplifiée (the “Transferors”) whereby the Company shall acquire 100% of the equity interests of Lixoft from the Transferors on a debt-free basis which shall result in Lixoft becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the “Transaction”). As consideration for the Transaction, the Company shall provide up to US$16,500,000 in aggregate consideration to the Transferors consisting of two-thirds (2/3) cash and one-third (1/3) in newly issued shares of restricted common stock of the Company (the “Shares”), as follows:

The Purchase Agreement includes customary representations, warranties and covenants by the parties. Each party has agreed, among other things, (i) to generally conduct its business in the ordinary course consistent with past practice during the interim period between the execution of the Purchase Agreement and the closing (other than agreed actions to be taken in anticipation of the closing); (ii) not to engage in certain types of transactions during this period; and (iii) to secure all necessary approvals to ratify the Purchase Agreement and the Transaction.

The consummation of the Transaction is subject to various closing conditions, including, among other things, (i) the representations and warranties of the Transferors set forth in the Purchase Agreement that are qualified as to materiality shall be true and correct, and the representations and warranties of the Transferors set forth in the Purchase Agreement that are not so qualified are true and correct in all material respects; (ii) Lixoft and Transferors shall have performed or complied in all material respects with all obligations, covenants and agreements required to be performed by it or them under the Purchase Agreement at or prior to the closing date; (iii) the absence of any material adverse change between the date of the Purchase Agreement and the closing dates (in favor of the Company and the Transferors); (iv) delivery by Lixoft of FY2019 financial statements in accordance with US and French GAAP, (v) absence of indebtedness on said financial statements at closing, (vi) final approval of the Transaction, the Purchase Agreement and the closing by the Company’s Board of Directors, and more generally receipt of all consents and approvals necessary to consummate the Transaction; and (vii) performance by the Lixoft and the Transferors of all of their obligations under the Purchase Agreement.

The Purchase Agreement contains customary termination rights for the Parties, including: (i) by mutual consent of the Company and Jérôme Kalifa as representative of the Transferors (the “Transferors’ Representative”); (ii) if a court of competent jurisdiction or governmental authority shall have issued a no appealable final order, decree or ruling or taken any other action having the effect of permanently restraining, enjoining or otherwise prohibiting the Transaction; or (iii) by the Company or the Transferors’ Representative, upon a material adverse change, as set forth in the Purchase Agreement.

The foregoing summary of the terms of the Purchase Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the document, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 2.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

On April 1, 2020, the Company consummated the acquisition of 100% of the equity interests of Lixoft to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, with Lixoft becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, on April 1, 2020 the Company paid the Transferors cash in the amount of US$9,460,000, consisting of the cash Closing Consideration, plus Excess Cash, less the cash portion of the holdback consideration (described below) and the issuance of $3,666,667 worth shares of the Company’s common stock (111,682 shares of the Company’s common stock valued at approximately US$32.79 per share based upon the volume-weighted average price (the “Average Price”) of the Company’s shares of common stock for the thirty (30)-consecutive-trading-day period ending two trading days prior to April 1, 2020), of which 20,326 shares of the Company’s common stock were issued to an escrow account as holdback consideration (as described below). The Purchase Agreement provides for a two-year market stand-off period in which the newly-issued shares may not be sold by the recipients thereof.

As described above, a portion of the consideration paid at closing to the Transferors, totaling US$2,000,000, shall be held back against any indemnification claims by the Company for a period of 24 months after the closing of the Transaction. At the release date, subject to any offsets, the $2,000,000 in holdback consideration will be released, comprised of cash in the amount of US$1,333,333.33 and the release of US$666,666.67 worth of shares of the Company’s common stock from escrow (20,326 shares based on the original Average Price of approximately US$32.79).

The information provided above in “Item 2.01 – Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets” is incorporated by reference into this Item 3.02.

The Shares issued in the Transaction were issued in a transaction not involving a public offering in reliance upon an exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and/or Regulation S promulgated thereunder.

On April 2, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that it consummated the Transaction with Lixoft. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K (the “Current Report”), including the exhibit hereto, shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. The information set forth in this Current Report shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this Current Report that is required to be disclosed solely to satisfy the requirements of Regulation FD.

This Current Report, including the disclosures set forth herein, contains certain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the terms "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "believes" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this Current Report or hereafter, including in other publicly available documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"), reports to the stockholders of Simulations Plus, Inc., a California corporation (the "Company" or "us," "our" or "we") and other publicly available statements issued or released by us involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such future results are based upon management\’s best estimates based upon current conditions and the most recent results of operations. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risks set forth herein and in such other documents filed with the Commission, each of which could adversely affect our business and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

a) Financial Statements of Business Acquired.

As permitted by Item 9.01(a)(4) of Form 8-K, the financial statements required by Item 9.01(a) of Form 8-K will be filed by the Company by an amendment to this Current Report on Form 8-K not later than 71 days after the date upon which this Current Report on Form 8-K must be filed.

(b) Pro Forma Financial Information.

As permitted by Item 9.01(b)(2) of Form 8-K, the pro forma financial information required by Item 9.01(b) of Form 8-K will be filed by the Company by an amendment to this Current Report on Form 8-K not later than 71 days after the date upon which this Current Report on Form 8-K must be filed.

(d) Exhibits

2.1 Share Purchase and Contribution Agreement, dated March 31, 2020* 99.1 Press release issued on April 2, 2020

* Schedules and exhibits omitted to Item 601(a)(5) of Registration S-K. The registrant agrees to furnish supplementally a copy of any omitted schedule to the SEC upon request.



