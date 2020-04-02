SEC Filings IHEARTMEDIA, INC. (OTCMKTS:IHRT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

IHEARTMEDIA, INC. (OTCMKTS:IHRT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On March 30, 2020, iHeartMedia, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that certain of the Company’s named executive officers and other executive level employees have>voluntarily agreed to forgo certain compensation otherwise payable under their respective employment agreements beginning with the next regular payroll period and continuing through>the last payroll period in the Company’s current fiscal year. Robert W. Pittman, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will forgo 50% of his annual base salary for such period and his ability to earn an incentive award under the Company’s 2020 annual bonus program and Richard J. Bressler, the Company’s President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will reduce his annual base salary by 20% for such period and forgo his ability to earn an incentive award under the Company’s 2020 annual bonus program, thereby reducing his total target 2020 cash compensation opportunity by approximately 74%. Paul McNicol, the Company’s Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, and Michael McGuinness, the Company’s Executive Vice President – Finance and Deputy Chief Financial Officer, will each reduce his annual base salary by>10% for such period and forgo his ability to earn an incentive award under the Company’s 2020 annual bonus program, thereby reducing their total target 2020 cash compensation opportunity by approximately 47% and 55%, respectively. In addition, each member of the Company’s board of directors agreed to waive his or her cash compensation fees for the remainder of 2020.

The salary waivers will not modify other rights under the applicable employment agreements or reduce any Company employee benefit provided to such officers and employees.