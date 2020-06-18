SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07.

On June 16, 2020, SIGA Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”) in a virtual format. Stockholders representing 72,474,634 shares of common stock, or 89.4% of the shares of common stock outstanding as of the April 24, 2020 record date, attended or were represented at the meeting by proxy. The items listed below were submitted to a vote of the stockholders who attended or were represented by proxy, and were entitled to vote at, the 2020 Annual Meeting. Final voting results are shown below.

At the 2020 Annual Meeting, the stockholders of the Company (i) elected nine director nominees to hold office until the earlier of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company or until their successors are elected and qualified or until their earlier resignation or removal (ii) approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers as disclosed in our proxy statement for the 2020 Annual Meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”), and (iii) ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent certified public accountants for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. Set forth below are the final voting results for each of the proposals submitted to a vote of the stockholders.

With respect to each director nominee there were 17,639,450 broker “non-votes”.