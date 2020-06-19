EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:EXPI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On June 17, 2020, eXp World Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or “eXp”) announced a virtual investor Q&A session to be held on June 19, 2020. This event will be hosted by Glenn Sanford, CEO, Jeff Whiteside, CFO, and Tom White, D.A. Davidson Senior Research Analyst.

This event is intended to be a strategic update for current investors and anyone interested in learning more about the Company. Items of discussion include current financial projections for the end of the second quarter, international and affiliated services expansion, and the growth of the Company’s immersive technology platform, VirBELA.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

The Company issued a press release on June 17, 2020 announcing the investor event. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

