SIERRA ONCOLOGY, INC. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On March 3, 2020, Sierra Oncology, Inc. (the “Company”) reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release issued by the Company is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.
The information furnished with Item 2.02 of this report, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any other filing under the Exchange Act or under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
|99.1
|
|Press release dated March 3, 2020.
2
Sierra Oncology, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d865708dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Sierra Oncology Reports 2019 Year End Results – MOMENTUM Phase 3 clinical trial for momelotinib underway,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About SIERRA ONCOLOGY, INC. (NASDAQ:SRRA)
Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage drug development company. The Company’s lead drug candidate, SRA737, is orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1), a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) Damage Response (DDR) network. SRA737 is being investigated in approximately two Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced cancer. Sierra Oncology is also advancing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase (Cdc7) kinase undergoing preclinical development. Sierra is building a range of pipeline of various oncology assets against targets at the edge of cancer biology. The Company’s SRA737 and SRA141 target the DDR network, a scientifically approach with far-reaching potential across oncology. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of Cdc7.
An ad to help with our costs