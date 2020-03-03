PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On March 3, 2020, the registrant announced that the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) elected not to move forward with the registrant’s proposal designed to demonstrate the superiority of PLX-R18 therapy versus current standard of care in the treatment of Acute Radiation Syndrome.



About PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Story continues below

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is a developer of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The Company’s lead indications are critical limb ischemia (CLI), recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture and acute radiation syndrome. Its operations are focused on the research, development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. The Company’s products include PLX-PAD and PLX R18. The Company’s PLX cells are adherent stromal cells (ASCs) that are expanded using a three dimensional (3D) process. The system utilizes a synthetic scaffold to create an artificial 3D environment where placental-derived stromal cells can grow. The Company’s PLX products are administered using a standard needle and syringe. The Company’s PLX products are in clinical-stage development for multiple indications, such as cardiovascular, orthopedic, pulmonary and women’s health diseases.