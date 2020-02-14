SEC Filings SIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits By ME Staff 8-k -

SIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01, which statements and information were excluded from the Original Form 8-K in reliance on paragraphs (a)(4) and (b)(2) of Item 9.01 of Form 8-K. Except as stated in this Explanatory Note, no other information contained in the Original Form 8-K is changed.

Forward-Looking Statements.

This Current Report on Form 8-K/A contains forward-looking statements made to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by use of terms such as “may,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate” and similar words. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including the statements under “Risk Factors” found in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Financial statements of businesses acquired.

Audited financial statements and the accompanying notes of Weeden Prime Services, LLC for the year ended December 31, 2018, attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated herein by reference.

(b) Pro forma financial information.

Unaudited pro forma financial statements and the accompanying notes for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 attached hereto as Exhibit 99.3 and incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Equity Interests Purchase Agreement, dated as of September 27, 2019, by and among Siebert Financial Corp., Weeden Investors L.P. and Weeden Securities Corporation (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company on October 3, 2019).

99.2 Audited financial statements and the accompanying notes of Weeden Prime Services, LLC for the year ended December 31, 2018.

99.3 Unaudited pro forma financial statements and the accompanying notes for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.