SIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 9.01, which statements and information were excluded from the Original Form 8-K in reliance on paragraphs (a)(4) and (b)(2) of Item 9.01 of Form 8-K. Except as stated in this Explanatory Note, no other information contained in the Original Form 8-K is changed.
SIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits
SIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits
EX-99.2 2 a52173804ex99_2.htm EXHIBIT 99.2 Exhibit 99.2 WEEDEN PRIME SERVICES,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About SIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP. (NASDAQ:SIEB)
Siebert Financial Corp. is a holding company that conducts retail discount brokerage business through its subsidiary, Muriel Siebert & Co., Inc. (Siebert). The Company’s Siebert’s principal activity is providing online and traditional brokerage and related services to retail investors. It is also an investment advisor through a subsidiary, Siebert Investment Advisors, Inc. (SIA). SIA offers advice to clients regarding asset allocation and the selection of investments. A subsidiary, Siebert’s Women’s Financial Network Inc. (WFN), is engaged in providing products, services and information devoted to women’s financial needs. Siebert develops and maintains its retail customer base through printed advertising in financial publications, Internet advertising and social media. The Retail Division includes discount brokerage and related services, independent retail execution services, retail customer service, retirement accounts, customer financing, and information and communications systems.