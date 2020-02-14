BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01

On February 13, 2020, in the action entitled Coventry Enterprises, LLC vs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., pending in the United States District Court of the Eastern District of New York (the “Court”), the temporary restraining order granted by the Court on February 11, 2020 enjoining BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. from issuing shares of common stock was not continued.
The information referenced under Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is being “furnished” under “Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure” and, as such, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information set forth in this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement, report or other document filed by the Company to the Securities Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
About BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. develops therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols, involving adult (non-embryonic) stem cells. The Company offers human and plant stem cell derived cosmetic and skin care products. Its programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders and include Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC) and Metabolic Program (ThermoStem). Its curved needle device (CND) is a needle system with a curved inner cannula to allow access to difficult-to-locate regions for the delivery or removal of fluids and other substances. The CND is intended to deliver stem cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the interior of a human intervertebral disc, the spine region, or other areas of the body. The device relies on the use of pre-curved nested cannulae that allows the cells or material to be deposited in the posterior and lateral aspects of the disc to which direct access is not possible due to outlying structures.

