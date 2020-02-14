SEC Filings BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01

On February 13, 2020, in the action entitled Coventry Enterprises, LLC vs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc ., pending in the United States District Court of the Eastern District of New York (the “Court”), the temporary restraining order granted by the Court on February 11, 2020 enjoining BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. from issuing shares of common stock was not continued.

