BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. develops therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols, involving adult (non-embryonic) stem cells. The Company offers human and plant stem cell derived cosmetic and skin care products. Its programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders and include Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC) and Metabolic Program (ThermoStem). Its curved needle device (CND) is a needle system with a curved inner cannula to allow access to difficult-to-locate regions for the delivery or removal of fluids and other substances. The CND is intended to deliver stem cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the interior of a human intervertebral disc, the spine region, or other areas of the body. The device relies on the use of pre-curved nested cannulae that allows the cells or material to be deposited in the posterior and lateral aspects of the disc to which direct access is not possible due to outlying structures.