SHORE BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) is filing an investor presentation (the “Presentation”), to be presented by Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr., the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Edward C. Allen, the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Donna J. Stevens, the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, and Charles E. Ruch, Jr., the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer for presentations to investors and others at the 21st Annual KBW Community Bank Investor Conference July 28 – 30, 2020. The Presentation replaces and supersedes investor presentation materials previously furnished as an exhibit to the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K.

A copy of the Presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference. The Presentation is also available on the Company’s web site at www.shbi.com.

Information contained herein, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed filed for the purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall such information and Exhibit be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company acts as the parent company to several financial institution and insurance entities. The Company has two business segments: Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. Its Community Banking segment provides services to consumers and small businesses on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and in Delaware. The Company is engaged in the banking business through CNB, a Maryland commercial bank with trust powers and The Talbot Bank of Easton, a Maryland commercial bank (the Banks). Its Insurance Products and Services segment provides a range of insurance products and services to businesses and consumers in the Company’s market areas. The Banks provide a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Kent County, Queen Anne’s County, Caroline County, Talbot County and Dorchester County in Maryland and in Kent County, Delaware.