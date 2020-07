On July 22, 2020, NantHealth, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), entered into and closed on an assignment agreement (the “Assignment Agreement”) with Cambridge Equities, LP, a Delaware limited partnership (“Cambridge”) to acquire The OpenNMS Group, Inc. (“OpenNMS”). to the Assignment Agreement the Company purchased the shares (the “Shares”) held by Cambridge for an enterprise value of approximately $6,133,000 (the “Purchase Price”). The transaction was reviewed and approved by a Special Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company.

The foregoing description of the Assignment Agreement does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety, by the full text of the Assignment Agreement, a copy of which the Company intends to file as an exhibit to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and the terms of which are incorporated herein by reference. The Assignment Agreement is not intended to provide any other factual information about the Company or Cambridge. In particular, the representations and warranties contained in the Assignment Agreement were made only for the purposes of the Assignment Agreement as of specific dates and were qualified by disclosures between the parties and a contractual standard of materiality that is different from those generally applicable to stockholders, among other limitations. The representations and warranties were made for the purposes of allocating contractual risk between the parties to the Assignment Agreement and should not be relied upon as a disclosure of factual information relating to the Company or Cambridge.

The information set forth in Item 1.01 above is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.01.

(d) Exhibits