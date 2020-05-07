SHORE BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On May 6, 2020, Shore Bancshares, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on May 29, 2020 to holders of record of shares of common stock as of May 16, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished under Item 8.01 and Item 9.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the exhibit, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to liabilities under that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any registration statement or other filings of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

The exhibits that are filed or furnished with this report are listed in the Exhibit Index that immediately follows the hereto, which list is incorporated herein by reference.



SHORE BANCSHARES INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2018870d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Shore Bancshares,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About SHORE BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company acts as the parent company to several financial institution and insurance entities. The Company has two business segments: Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. Its Community Banking segment provides services to consumers and small businesses on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and in Delaware. The Company is engaged in the banking business through CNB, a Maryland commercial bank with trust powers and The Talbot Bank of Easton, a Maryland commercial bank (the Banks). Its Insurance Products and Services segment provides a range of insurance products and services to businesses and consumers in the Company’s market areas. The Banks provide a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Kent County, Queen Anne’s County, Caroline County, Talbot County and Dorchester County in Maryland and in Kent County, Delaware.