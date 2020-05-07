DIGIRAD CORPORATION (NASDAQ:DRAD) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On April 30, 2020, each of KBS Builders, Inc. (“KBS”), EdgeBuilder, Inc. (“EdgeBuilder”) and Glenbrook Building Supply Inc. (“Glenbrook”), each an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Digirad Corporation (the “Company”), executed a separate promissory note evidencing unsecured loans under the “Paycheck Protection Program” (the “PPP”). The promissory note executed by KBS is for $0.8 million (the “KBS Note”), the promissory note executed by EdgeBuilder is for $0.2 million (the “EdgeBuilder Note”) and the promissory note executed by Glenbrook is for $0.2 million (the “Glenbrook Note”). The KBS Note, the EdgeBuilder Note and the Glenbrook Note are referred to together as the “PPP Notes” and each individually as a “PPP Note”. The PPP was established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) and is administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”). The loans evidenced by the PPP Notes (the “PPP Loans”) are being made through Bremer Bank (“Bremer”) as lender.

The PPP Loans have two-year terms and bear interest at a rate of 1.00% per annum. Monthly principal and interest payments under the PPP Loans are deferred for six months. Beginning seven months from the date of the PPP Notes, unless fully forgiven prior thereto, the applicable borrower will pay to Bremer monthly principal and interest payments, each in an amount that would fully amortize the unpaid principal balance of the applicable PPP Note over the then remaining term of the promissory note. The PPP Loans may be prepaid at any time prior to maturity with no prepayment penalties. The PPP Notes mature on April 30, 2022.

The PPP Notes contain customary events of default relating to, among other things, payment defaults, making materially false and misleading representations to the SBA or lender, or breaching the terms of the PPP Loan documents. Upon an event of default Bremer may, among other things, require immediate payment of all amounts owing under the applicable PPP Note, collect all amounts owing from the applicable borrower, or file suit and obtain judgment.

Under the terms of the CARES Act, recipients of loans under the PPP can apply for and be granted forgiveness for all or a portion of loan granted under the PPP. Such forgiveness will be determined, subject to limitations, based on the use of loan proceeds for payment of payroll costs and certain other eligible costs. However, no assurance is provided that forgiveness for any portion of the PPP Loans will be obtained.

The Company is continuing to evaluate the criteria and new guidance put out by the SBA regarding qualification of loans under the PPP and the criteria for meeting loan conditions.

The foregoing descriptions of the KBS Note, the EdgeBuilder Note and the Glenbrook Note do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the KBS Note, the EdgeBuilder Note and the Glenbrook Note, copies of which are filed as Exhibits 10.1, 10.2 and 10.3, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are incorporated into this Item 1.01 by reference.

