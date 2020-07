On July 20, 2020, Michael Power, the Company’s current Chief Financial Officer, will step down from his role as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Power is expected to remain with the Company for a limited time in a non-executive role to with his transition of the Chief Financial Officer position. Aaron Jackson, the Company’s Corporate Controller will serve as the interim CFO and will continue to operate in that capacity until a new CFO has been appointed.

The Company’s Board of Directors appointed Mr. Jackson to serve as the Company’s interim Chief Financial Officer commencing on July 20, 2020 to hold office until the earlier election and qualification of his respective successor or until his earlier resignation or removal. As the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Jackson will be responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting and all other finance functions of the Company and all of the Company’s subsidiaries.

There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Jackson and any other persons to which he was appointed the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. There is no family relationship between Mr. Jackson and any director, executive officer, or person nominated or chosen by the Company to become a director or executive officer of the Company. The Company has not entered into any transactions with Mr. Jackson that would require disclosure to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Mr. Jackson has been with SharpSpring since 2017. Mr. Jackson holds an active CPA license in the state of Indiana and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Science in Accounting from Purdue University.

Mr. Jackson will enter into a written employee agreement with the Company whereby Mr. Jackson will receive as compensation, among other things, a base salary of $170,000 per year. Additionally, Mr. Jackson will be granted an option to purchase up to 10,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to the Company’s2019 Restated Employee Stock Plan. The options shall vest over a two year period, with 50% vesting after one year and monthly vesting thereafter. A copy of Mr. Jackson’s employee agreement is attached asExhibit 10.1to this Form 8-K.