First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

(d) On July 20, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of First Capital, Inc. (the “Company”), upon the recommendation of its Nominating Committee, increased the size of the Board from 11 to 12 members and appointed Jill Saegesser to fill the vacancy so created, effective July 20, 2020. Ms. Saegesser will serve on the Directors Loan Committee and the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board.

Ms. Saegesser is currently Vice President of Redevelopment and Grant Services for The Wheatley Group, LLC. She also serves on the Board of Directors of the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Financial Management from Indiana University.

Ms. Saegesser’s civic interests and development background will provide the Board with a unique perspective on economic development initiatives. Additionally, her strong ties to the local community and to many governmental agencies will provide valuable insight regarding local businesses and community partnerships.

Ms. Saegesser has (i) no arrangements or understandings with any other person to which she was appointed to as a director, and (ii) no family relationship with any director or executive officer of the Company or any person nominated or chosen by the Company to become a director or executive officer.

Ms. Saegesser has had (i) no direct or indirect material interest in any transaction or series of similar transactions contemplated by Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K and, (ii) as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K, she holds no direct or indirect beneficial ownership in the Company’s stock or rights to acquire the Company’s stock.

Ms. Saegesser will receive the standard compensation, a portion of which will be pro-rated to reflect the actual time she will serve on the Company’s Board this year, paid by the Company to all of its non-employee directors.

The Company issued a press release on July 21, 2020 announcing the appointment of Jill Saegesser to the Company’s Board. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The following is furnished as an exhibit to this report and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1922, as amended:

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press release, dated July 21, 2020, announcing new board member.



FIRST CAPITAL INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2023969d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Bill Harrod,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc. (First Capital) is the savings and loan holding company of First Harrison Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a federally-chartered savings bank, which provides various banking services to individuals and business customers through a network of over 17 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. The Bank offers real estate mortgage loans. Its loan portfolio includes residential loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. Its consumer loan portfolio consists of home equity and second mortgage loans, and automobile and truck loans. It originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market, and also sells non-deposit investment products through a financial services division. FHB Risk Mitigation Services, Inc. is the subsidiary of the Company that provides property and casualty insurance coverage to the Company, the Bank and the Bank’s subsidiaries, and reinsurance to over eight other third party insurance companies.