SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On March 2, 2020, Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 and provided operational updates. The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
The information in this Item 2.02 of this Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly provided by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibit
The following exhibit relates to Item 2.02, which shall be deemed to be furnished, and not filed:
EX-99.1 2 d895879dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Seres Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights – Data-rich period ahead including two expected late-stage microbiome clinical readouts: SER-109 in recurrent C. difficile infection in mid-2020 and SER-287 for ulcerative colitis in H2 2020 – – Clinical development activities initiated for SER-301,…
About SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ:MCRB)
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is a microbiome therapeutics platform company. The Company is engaged in developing a class of biological drugs, which is referred as Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The Company is focused on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. SER-109 is its lead product candidate, which is designed to prevent further recurrences of Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The Company is developing additional product candidates, including SER-262 to prevent an initial recurrence of primary CDI, SER-287 to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including ulcerative colitis, and SER-155 to treat enteric bacterial pathogens. The Company is also conducting research on metabolic diseases, such as early-stage, non-insulin dependent diabetes; obesity and metabolic syndrome; other inflammatory diseases; cancer chemotherapy and immune suppression, and rare genetic diseases.
