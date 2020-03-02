OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On March 2, 2020, Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (the “Company”) announced, via press release, its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Press Release”). The Press Release is incorporated herein by reference solely for purposes of this Item 2.02 disclosure.
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, commercial-stage diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing tests for the management of immune-regulated conditions. The Company’s T-SPOT technology platform allows it to measure the responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities are principally focused on approximately four areas: chronic infections; transplantation; autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology. The Company’s autoimmune and inflammatory disease programs include its SpiroFind assay, targeting Lyme disease; GoutiFind, targeting gout, and Stratokine, targeting efficacy of biologic therapies. Its T-SPOT.TB test is used to test for Tuberculosis (TB) infection. Its T-SPOT.CMV assay is used to assess the strength of a patient’s cellular immune response to cytomegalovirus (CMV), infection. It is also developing T-SPOT.PRT and T-SPOT.ICA.