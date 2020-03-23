SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.



About SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Story continues below

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is a microbiome therapeutics platform company. The Company is engaged in developing a class of biological drugs, which is referred as Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The Company is focused on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. SER-109 is its lead product candidate, which is designed to prevent further recurrences of Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The Company is developing additional product candidates, including SER-262 to prevent an initial recurrence of primary CDI, SER-287 to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including ulcerative colitis, and SER-155 to treat enteric bacterial pathogens. The Company is also conducting research on metabolic diseases, such as early-stage, non-insulin dependent diabetes; obesity and metabolic syndrome; other inflammatory diseases; cancer chemotherapy and immune suppression, and rare genetic diseases.